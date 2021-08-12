2021 Toyota Sequoia starts at $50,100

Toyota has announced pricing and a couple of special versions of the 2021 Toyota Sequoia SUV. The TRD Pro version of the Sequoia receives a new color called Lunar Rock that replaces the Army Green color previously available. The TRD Pro version is also offered in Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic.

Toyota is also offering a 2021 Sequoia Nightshade edition, which is based on the Limited grade version. It features black leather-trim seating and black exterior trim. It’s offered in two or four-wheel drive and is offered in black, gray, or Blizzard Pearl.

Pricing for the Sequoia starts at $50,100 for the 4×2 SR5 eight-passenger version. The 4×2 charity Sport version is $52,815. Moving up to a 4×4 starts at $53,325. The new Nightshade 4×2 starts at $60,120, while the 4×4 version is $63,345. A TRD Pro starts at $64,225.

