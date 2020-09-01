2021 Toyota Land Cruiser gets official

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is now official and the updated SUV gets some new engine options and a range of upgrades over the previous models.

This include a new multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a new 2.8 litre diesel engine with 204 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

The proven 2.8 litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16 valve, common rail diesel engine benefits from an increase in both power and torque. Maximum power output has been increased by 27 DIN hp/20 kW to 204 DIN hp/150 kW at 3000-3400 rpm, and maximum torque has increased by 50 Nm to 500 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm.

Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, this gives the Land Cruiser a maximum speed of 175 km/h and lowers its 0-100 km/h acceleration time to 9.9 seconds – an improvement of 3.0 seconds over its predecessor.

Conversely, the adoption of Toyota’s Stop & Start technology has lowered both average fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions – the former by 0.7 l/100 km to 7.0 l/100 km, and the latter by 18 g/km to 192 g/km.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals