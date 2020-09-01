Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2021 Toyota Land Cruiser gets official

By

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is now official and the updated SUV gets some new engine options and a range of upgrades over the previous models.

This include a new multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a new 2.8 litre diesel engine with 204 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

The proven 2.8 litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16 valve, common rail diesel engine benefits from an increase in both power and torque. Maximum power output has been increased by 27 DIN hp/20 kW to 204 DIN hp/150 kW at 3000-3400 rpm, and maximum torque has increased by 50 Nm to 500 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm.

Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, this gives the Land Cruiser a maximum speed of 175 km/h and lowers its 0-100 km/h acceleration time to 9.9 seconds – an improvement of 3.0 seconds over its predecessor.

Conversely, the adoption of Toyota’s Stop & Start technology has lowered both average fuel consumption and CO2 emissions – the former by 0.7 l/100 km to 7.0 l/100 km, and the latter by 18 g/km to 192 g/km.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals