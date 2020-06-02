2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition is limited to 1500 units

Toyota has revealed the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition that is limited to 1500 units for the 2021 model year. The special edition has a custom body kit, and Supersonic Red paint along with dark wheels giving the car a very cool custom look. The Special Edition will land late this summer in the United States.

The vehicle comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 driver-assist technologies that include a pre-collision system, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic I-beams, lane tracing assist, and roadside assist. Special Edition buyers can also opt for the Enhanced Cargo Space option at no extra cost.

That feature lowers the cargo floor adding six cubic feet of total capacity behind the rear seats. The downside is that it replaces the spare tire with a tire repair kit. The Special Edition is based on the SE CVT grade hatchback. Power comes from a 2.0-liter engine. Pricing is unannounced at this time.

