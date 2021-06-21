2021 Samsung Galaxy M21 Android smartphone launching soon

Samsung is apparently getting ready to launch a new version of their Galaxy M21 Android smartphone, the 2021 Samsung Galaxy M21 .

The Samsung Galaxy M21 device was recently spotted with the model number SM-M215G and now it has been spotted on Google Play.

The new Samsung Android smartphone will apparently come with an octa core Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and the device will come with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The 2021 Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution and will come with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

This years Galaxy M21 smartphone will feature a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there will be a 20 megapixel camera which is designed for video chat and for Selfies.

On the rear of the device there will be a triple camera setup, this will include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

Those are the only specifications we know so far on the new 2021 version of the Galaxy M21 smartphone. The handset is expected to launch some time soon and it should retail for around $200 when it goes on sale.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals