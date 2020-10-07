2021 Nissan Rogue goes on sale in the US in late October

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2021 Rogue SUV. The automaker says that it will go on sale in late October in the US, and it starts at $25,650 plus destination. The vehicle is available in an all-wheel-drive version as well, starting at $27,050. The top-of-the-line is the Rogue Platinum AWD priced at $36,830. None of the MSRP’s include the $1095 destination and handling fee.

Nissan uses what it calls a “family hub” interior with available four-door Intelligent Key and tri-zone climate control. Vehicles are also available with enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link that can use navigation data to slow the vehicle for corners and exit ramps. Other available technologies include wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay with a suite of safety and driver-assist technologies.

The vehicle has digital display integration with three displays, including a full-color 10.8-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard gauge cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen display. All versions of the vehicle are powered by the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and all feature new Vehicle Motion Control system to make it more enjoyable to drive.

