2021 MacBook Pro’s expected to go on sale in November

Apple will be launching a range of new products this fall, It looks like we may have a release date for the new 2021 MacBook Pro models.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks will go on sale in November.

Apple are expected to make these new notebooks official at a press event in October, so if they will hit retails in November, then we can expect the event to take place around the last two weeks in October. You can see what he had to say below.

I bought my MacBook Pro in 2019, and it’s still the latest model. I realized while writing this that the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in November 2019 is Apple’s newest high-end MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, some hiccups have led to production delays for the revamped 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips. But they should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.

Apple are expected to hold two press event this fall, one in October for its new range of Macs including the 2021 MacBook Pro.

We are also expecting an earlier event for September, the new iPhone 13 will be unveiled at this event along with the new Apple Watch Series 7.

Source Bloomberg

