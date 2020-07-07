2021 Jeep Wrangler models to get some changes

A new report is going around that claims there will be some changes to the 2021 Jeep Wrangler. Jeep probably feels like it needs to make some changes to position the venerable Wrangler against the new Ford Bronco. One of the key changes will be a new Wrangler Unlimited 4xe model that will be an electric version of the Wrangler.

One of the changes will be to the four-wheel-drive system with the Sahara Selec-Trac full-time transfer case to be equipped on Sport models for the first time. The transfer case automatically switches between two and four-wheel drive when traction is needed. Rubicon models will also get the same automatic four-wheel-drive technology for the Rock-Trac transfer case. Sahara and Rubicon Wrangler models will get the Forward Facing Camera system found on the Gladiator Rubicon.

All Wrangler models with the seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system will get Selectable Tire Fill-Alerts. That system has the horn honk when the vehicle has reached its desired tire pressure or three times when tire pressure is too high or low. The Technology Group package will be standard on the Sport S, and Rubicon models will be fitted as standard with the Off-Road Plus package from the Jeep Gladiator reports Mopar Insiders.

