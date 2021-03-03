2021 Jeep Wrangler and Renegade Islander special editions announced

The first time Jeep introduced a Wrangler Islander special edition was back in 1988. The special edition hasn’t been available in a while, but Jeep has announced it is returning for 2021 for the Wrangler and Renegade. The return of the Wrangler Islander marks the first time in 11 years the special version has been available, and it’s based on the Wrangler Sport S.

Buyers can get it in two or four-door models, and it starts at $33,370 for the two-door or $36,870 for the four-door model, excluding destination charge. For the money, buyers get 17-inch Rubicon wheels in silver with all-terrain tires, Rubicon rock rails, seven-inch touchscreen, dual-zone temperature control, Tiki Bob hood decal, and interior details that include ceramic white mid-bolster in black cloth seats with an embroidered islander logo. An available white three-piece hardtop can be added.

Jeep offers the Wrangler Islander in multiple colors including Billet Silver, Black, Chief, Granite Crystal, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, Sarge Green, Snazzberry, and Sting-Gray. 2021 is the first time the Renegade Islander is available, and it’s based on the Latitude edition. It’s available with a full-time 4×4 system, 19-inch wheels, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Tiki Bob hood decal, and premium black cloth seats with embroidered Islander logo. It also comes standard with keyless entry, remote start and has an available white painted roof. Renegade Islander starts at $27,430 and is available in Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier, and Omaha Orange.

