2021 Ford Ranger XL STX Special Edition Package announced

Buyers of the entry-level 2021 Ford Ranger XL have a new style package they can add to the truck known as the STX Special Edition Package. The new package can be added as an enhancement to the available STX Appearance Package for an additional $995.

The package adds lots of interesting options for the money, including unique 18-inch black wheels and an eight-inch center touchscreen, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The package also brings dual-zone climate control, silver-painted interior accents, and privacy glass with rear defrost.

The STX Special Edition is available on the high XL trim SuperCab and SuperCrew Ranger trucks. The MSRP for the Ranger with the STX Appearance Package starts at $28,045. It is available bundled with other packages, including the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road Package.

