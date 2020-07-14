2021 Ford Bronco Gets Official

Ford has officially unveiled the 2021 Bronco in two- and four-door trims and the Bronco Sport. All Bronco models are “Built Wild,” according to Ford, and are aimed at off-road adventures. The two-door and four-door Bronco both promise best in class off-road capability. They can also be had from the factory with a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, and 35-inch tires.

All Bronco models get G.O.A.T. modes with up to seven driver-selectable modes, including normal, eco, sport, slippery and sand, Baja, mud/ruts, and rock crawl settings. Two 4×4 systems are offered on Bronco with a base system and advanced 4×4. The base system has a 2-speed electronic transfer case. The optional advanced system has a 2-speed electromechanical transfer case with auto mode for on-demand engagement between 2H and 4H.

Power goes to Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit. It’s also available with Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking diffs. Pricing on all options and trims is a mystery. However, Ford says that the base 2-door starts at just under $29,995. All versions use either a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 making 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque or a 2.3L EcoBoost four making 270 hp and 310 lb-ft torque.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals