2021 Cadillac Escalade gets official

Cadillac has unveiled the 2021 Escalade full-size SUV. The vehicle is completely redesigned and has some pioneering tech inside. One of the big new tech features is the first curved OLED display in the industry.

The car also has industry-first AKG audio technology. Caddy is also offering the vehicle with Super Cruise driver assistance tech. The new Escalade will launch in Q3 2021 and Caddy says it has been redesigned to deliver improved driving dynamics and significantly greater passenger and cargo capabilities.

The curved OLED system is on the dash and has three screens with a 7.2-inch touch control panel for driver information, 14.2-inch cluster behind the steering wheel, and a 16.9-inch Infotainment screen to the driver’s right. It features augments reality navigation, surround vision with external cameras, night vision, and more. Pricing is unannounced currently.

