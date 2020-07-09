2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid unveiled

Audi is launching a new version of its A7 in the USA, the 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid and the car will retail for $74,900.

The 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid comes with a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 5.7 seconds and it comes with 362 horsepower.

Drivers have the option to adjust engine and battery usage with three capable modes specific to the plug-in vehicle. Hybrid mode is activated automatically using route guidance in the MMI navigation system to optimize battery power over the route to help reduce fuel consumption based on a variety of data points including speed limits, types of roads and the latest data from onboard sensors. The A7 TFSI e automatically starts in EV mode, where it exclusively uses its battery as long as the driver does not press the accelerator past a variable, perceptible pressure point. In Battery Hold mode, the battery capacity is kept at the current level – this is useful if the driver anticipates need for all-electric power later in a route.

In electric-only mode, the A7 TFSI e is able to travel in near silence, using a lithium-ion battery housed under the rear cargo area for power. This mode can be selected for driving scenarios when an engine might not be needed or event-prohibited, while other available modes that balance efficiency between the powertrains when selected. Final EPA-estimated all-electric range and efficiency numbers will be announced closer to on-sale timing.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals