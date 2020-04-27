2020 Smartphone market expected to be down 15 percent

It looks like the 2020 smartphone market could be down around 15 percent over the previous year, sales of handsets are expected to be lower this year.

This is due to the impact of the global pandemic of the coronavirus and all companies including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus and many more are expected to have lower sales than last year.

Global smartphone shipments are expected to contract by 15% on year to 1.15 billion units in 2020, as major brands including Samsung Electronics, Huawei and Apple all have slashed their shipment targets for the year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest estimate of Digitimes Research.

Companies like Apple and Samsung have already adjusted their earnings guidance on lower than expected smartphone sales. Apple saw lower demand for their handsets in China and also lower sales worldwide as did Samsung and other companies.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Image Credit: ASBYT / YouTube

