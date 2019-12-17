2020 Nissan Sentra starts at $19,090

Nissan has announced the starting price for the 2020 Nissan Sentra in the US. The car comes in three trim levels, and the first is the Nissan Sentra S selling for $19,090. The 2020 Nissan Sentra SV is the mid-range offering, and it is $20,270.
The top-of-the-line 2020 Sentra is the SR, and it starts at $21,430. All prices are in addition to the $925 destination and handling charge. All versions of the Sentra share some standard hardware, including a 149hp four-cylinder engine.
All versions also feature standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 and an all-new design. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.