2020 Nissan Sentra starts at $19,090

Nissan has announced the starting price for the 2020 Nissan Sentra in the US. The car comes in three trim levels, and the first is the Nissan Sentra S selling for $19,090. The 2020 Nissan Sentra SV is the mid-range offering, and it is $20,270.

The top-of-the-line 2020 Sentra is the SR, and it starts at $21,430. All prices are in addition to the $925 destination and handling charge. All versions of the Sentra share some standard hardware, including a 149hp four-cylinder engine.

All versions also feature standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 and an all-new design. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals