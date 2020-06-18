2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air causing issues with USB 2.0 accessories for some users

Some owners of the new 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air have reported issues with the notebooks, the problem appears to be related to USB 2.0 accessories.

There have apparently been issues with some USB 2.0 accessories randomly losing the connection to the MacBook, this has apparently happened on both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Some other owners have reported freezing issue with USB 2.0 accessories, the bug is apparently related to Apple’s macOS Catalina.

One Reddit user has a work around for the issue, it appears that even when these devices freeze or appear disconnected, they are still showing as connected in the system information menu. You can see details on a possible fix over at Reddit.

The issues appears only to be affecting the new 2020 Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, hopefully Apple will be able to fix the problem in a software update.

Source MacRumors

