2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone 8 battery life test (Video)

We saw a lot of different videos of the new 2020 iPhone SE, the handset has the same design as the iPhone 8, with a different processor, RAM and cameras.

The two handsets share a similar size battery, the iPhone SE has a 1821 mAh battery and the iPhone 8 a 1810 mAh battery, lets see how the two devices compare on battery life.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the battery on the new 2020iPhone SE lasted for 4h and 12 minutes as opposed to 3h and 9 minutes for the iPhone 8. The processor on the new handset is more efficient that the processor in the older iPhone 8.

Apple’s iPhone SE may look very similar to the iPhone 8 on the outside, but the handset has had a number of upgrades over the older device. Prices for the handset start at $399 for the 64GB model and it is now available to buy from Apple.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals