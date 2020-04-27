2020 iPhone SE gets unboxed (Video)

Apple’ new 2020 iPhone SE went on sale last Friday, the handset is Apple’s most affordable smartphone available with a starting price of just $399.

Th3e handset shares the same design as the iPhone 8, although it does come with a range of hardware upgrades, these include a new processor and more.

The 2020 iPhone SE comes with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also three storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The device features a 4.7 inch display that has a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and it comes with a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 7 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

Pricing for the handset starts at $399 for the 64GB model, $449 for the $128GB model and $549 for the 256GB model.

