201 Musical Synthesizer hits Kickstarter

Returning to Kickstarter for a second time the musicians, engineers and designers at Critter & Guitari based in Brooklyn, New York have failed their new portable music machine in the form of the 201 Musical Synthesizer. The 201 is nearly pocket size, “but don’t let its small size fool you!” Under the hood is some powerful circuitry that will allow you to explore your musical ideas quickly and easily, say its creators.

“We’re Critter & Guitari and we’re happy to announce our newest synthesizer: the 201! If you’re familiar with our other musical instruments such as the Pocket Piano, Organelle, Bolsa Bass, or Kaleidoloop, we hope you’ll see that the 201 fits right in with them: the 201 is fun, portable, and packed with a medley of musical magic!”

At the heart of the 201 are six sound engines providing a wide range of sonic texture. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $295 or £245 (depending on current exchange rates).

201 Musical Synthesizer

If the 201Musical crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the 201Musical Synthesizer project review the promotional video below.

“There is a little bit of everything: chiptune style waveforms, analog style filters, drum samples, realistic physical instrument models, and even a human vocal synthesizer. Use the three center control knobs to further explore the sounds. Dial in the right amount of sustain, or adjust the tone. Or turn the ‘surprise’ knob if you are brave. Play directly on the keyboard or turn on one of the pattern generators. From simple octave arpeggiation to randomizing polyphonic patterns you will be inspired by the notes coming out of the 201! Use the first control knob to set the pattern’s tempo.”

“There is a handy metronome that you can play/record along with. When the sequence is playing back you can endlessly change the pattern and synth engine. When you get it just right, hit the save button. You can save ‘unlimited’ sequences (well… not really unlimited, but many thousands).”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Synthesizer, jump over to the official 201Musical crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals