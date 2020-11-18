1Password now supports Apple Watch unlocking



Following on from the release of Apple’s latest macOS Big Sur, the development team at 1Password have released a new update to their password manager application and service. Providing a wealth of new features and functionality, one of which is the possibility for you to use your Apple Watch to unlock your 1Password app using devices equipped with the Secure Enclave secure coprocessor.

“Big Sur is finally here, and we’re celebrating with a slew of new features that highlight the technological advances that power Apple’s newest operating system. One of our most highly requested features, Apple Watch can now unlock 1Password on any Mac with a Secure Enclave. If you’re using macOS 10.15 or later and using the latest devices, you’ll now see an option in 1Password preferences to turn on Unlock with Apple Watch alongside the Touch ID option.”

The Secure Enclave is a secure coprocessor that includes a hardware-based key manager, which is isolated from the main processor to provide an extra layer of security. The Secure Enclave is a hardware feature of certain versions of iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch and HomePod — namely:- iPhone 5s (or later)

– iPad Air (or later)

– Mac computers that contain the T1 chip or the Apple T2 Security Chip

– Apple TV 4th generation (or later)

– Apple Watch Series 1 (or later)

– HomePod

Source : 1Password : Secure Enclave

