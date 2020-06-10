1971 Project Helios launches on PC, Xbox, PS4 and Switch

Indie game studio Recotechnology has launched their new turn-based strategy game 1971 Project Helios, on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox One this week. 1971 Project Helios combines modern warfare military tactics and close combat. “Firearms and vehicles are scarce, conflicts and hostilities have no end, and the terrible freezing cold annihilates friends and foes in its path.” Check out the launch trailer below to learn more.

“The campaign sets in a frozen world, in which eight people – each one with its own problems and interests – join in a sort of temporary alliance, to find one particular person: Dr Margaret Blythe. On the trail of her whereabouts, they will travel and fight shoulder to shoulder, and they inevitably get to know the others. Depending on some strategic and personal decisions, you will guide this characters right to one of three possible endings.”

Features of 1971 Project Helios :

– Tactical Combat Fight against three different factions, each one with its unique units, strategy and advantages. Soldiers, snipers, slippery bandits, knights immune to cold… Study your enemies, plan out every move and adapt to all confrontations!

– Exploration Travel through various locations, from military enclaves to medieval dungeons. There you can search for fulgor, new equipment for your characters, and pieces of information of the world you are in and the factions you face.

– Skill Trees As you find equipment compatible with each character, you can unlock and upgrade new skills, and combine them to make the perfect builds for your strategy.

– Resource Management Use all the fulgor you can find to defreeze your HP, decrease the cooldowns, and reanimate your fallen units.

