ORICO 150W 39,000mAh portable power station

ORICO has created a compact yet powerful portable power station providing a massive 150w of power from a rechargeable 39,000mAh battery. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use the power station provides a reliable and durable way to keep your devices charged while away from the grid or in case of emergency.

Featuring fast charging technology, intelligent temperature control, smart chip charging and multiple security protections the portable power station is now available to purchase for $159. Measuring 232.5 x 80.5 x 80.5 mm and weighing 1.4 kg the battery pack features a 150-Watt pure sine-wave AC inverter and is capable of outputting either 110 VAC or 230 VAC depending on your location. At 50 Hz or any of the four DC outputs depending on your needs to charge a wide variety of different devices such as laptops, cameras, tablets and phones.

150w ORICO power station with 39,000mAh battery

When flat the portable power station can be charged to full in under 5 hours using the included 30w power adapter and can even be charged in your vehicle thanks to the included car adapter. Connectivity on the battery pack takes the form of 2 x USB type-A ports each capable of supplying 18 watts of output, together with a USB-C port capable of USB-PD 60 W, and a plug power connection.

Specifications of the ORICO portable power station :

– Adapter (Included): 15V2A（30W）

– AC/Inverter Output : AC230V/50Hz/150W (Sustained) /170W (Peak) （Pure Sine Wave）

– DC Output: 9~12V/6A

– USB-A Output: 5V3A，9V2.0A，12V1.5A，18W

– Battery: Lithium Battery 18650，3.7V,2600mAh

Source : TPU

