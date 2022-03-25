15 inch MacBook Air in the works

It looks like Apple is planning on launching a new 15 inch MacBook Air, the current MacBook Air comes with a 13.3-inch display.

The news comes in a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants who have revealed that Apple is planning to launch a larger MacBook Air next year.

Apple may also increase the display of the 13 inches MacBook Air as well at the same time, this will apparently be somewhere between 13 and 14 inches.

So it looks like Apple is planning on launching two new MacBook Air notebooks in 2023, the devices will come with Apple’s own Silicon processors.

Apple is expected to fully switch from Intel processors to Silicon processors by the end of this year, there are a number of new Macs coming this year.

Some of the new Macs we are expecting this year include an updated Mac Mini, a new Mac Pro, some new MacBook Pro’s, and possibly an updated MacBook Air with an M2 processor. We are not expecting many changes on the MacBook Air if new models are launching in 2023.

It will be interesting to find out more details about the 2023 15 inch MacBook Air, as yet there are no details on exactly when Apple is looking to launch this new laptop.

Source DSCC, 9 to 5 Mac

