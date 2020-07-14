Vivo iQOO 120W Super FlashCharge launches August 2020

Vivo iQOO has announced that the company’s new 120w Super FlashCharge will be officially launching next month during August 2020. The new Super FlashCharge will be capable of taking a battery from flat to full ingest 15 minutes. Check out the demonstration below comparing the 120w charger with a 55w charger.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Instead of using a single 4000 mAh battery, the smartphone will sport two 2000 mAh batteries. As soon as the charger is plugged in, the current is converted from 20V at 6A to 10A at 12V. This current then splits into two equal circuits at 5A at 12V that charge two 2,000 mAh cells simultaneously.”

