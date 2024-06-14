12 iOS 18 Settings You Need to Change

Apple’s iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new settings designed to enhance your iPhone experience. These updates encompass various aspects of your device, including battery management, accessibility features, camera options, and password security enhancements. We have an awesome video from iReviews that highlights a range of iPhone settings that you need to chan ge to get the most out of your iPhone. To make the most of your iPhone running iOS 18, consider adjusting the following 12 settings:

Battery Management

Customizable Charge Limit: iOS 18 introduces a customizable charge limit feature that allows you to set your iPhone to stop charging at a specific percentage, ranging from 80% to 100%. This feature aims to prolong battery life by preventing overcharging, which can lead to reduced battery capacity over time. To enable this setting, navigate to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging.

Accessibility Features

iOS 18 brings several improvements to accessibility features, making iPhones more inclusive and user-friendly for individuals with various needs.

Siri Interruptions : You can now interrupt Siri by simply saying the activation word, ensuring that you can quickly get Siri’s attention without waiting for her to finish speaking. Enable this feature by going to Settings > Siri & Search > Listen for “Hey Siri.”

: You can now interrupt Siri by simply saying the activation word, ensuring that you can quickly get Siri’s attention without waiting for her to finish speaking. Enable this feature by going to Speech Recognition Improvements : Siri’s speech recognition has been enhanced to better understand atypical speech patterns, making the virtual assistant more accessible to users with speech impairments. Activate this feature in Settings > Accessibility > Siri .

: Siri’s speech recognition has been enhanced to better understand atypical speech patterns, making the virtual assistant more accessible to users with speech impairments. Activate this feature in . Sound Actions : Sound actions allow you to perform specific tasks using predefined sounds. For example, you can set a sound to trigger a specific app or function, providing an alternative way to interact with your device. This feature is located under Settings > Accessibility > Sound Actions .

: Sound actions allow you to perform specific tasks using predefined sounds. For example, you can set a sound to trigger a specific app or function, providing an alternative way to interact with your device. This feature is located under . Automatic Animations in iMessage : iOS 18 introduces automatic animations in iMessage, adding a touch of liveliness to your conversations. These animations can be enabled or disabled in Settings > Messages > Automatic Animations , giving you control over the visual elements in your messaging experience.

: iOS 18 introduces automatic animations in iMessage, adding a touch of liveliness to your conversations. These animations can be enabled or disabled in , giving you control over the visual elements in your messaging experience. Hover Typing : Hover typing is a new feature that allows you to type by hovering your finger over the keyboard, which can be particularly useful for users with motor impairments. Customize this feature in Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Hover Typing to suit your preferences.

: Hover typing is a new feature that allows you to type by hovering your finger over the keyboard, which can be particularly useful for users with motor impairments. Customize this feature in to suit your preferences. Vocal Shortcuts: Vocal shortcuts enable you to perform actions using voice commands, providing a hands-free way to interact with your iPhone. Set up this feature in Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control > Customize Commands.

Camera Options

iOS 18 introduces new camera settings that give you more control over your audio recording options:

Stereo and Mono Recording : You now have the option to record audio in either stereo or mono, depending on your recording needs. Adjust this setting by navigating to Settings > Camera > Record Audio .

: You now have the option to record audio in either stereo or mono, depending on your recording needs. Adjust this setting by navigating to . Audio Playback During Video Recording: iOS 18 allows you to play audio while recording a video, making it easier to capture moments without interrupting your music or podcast. Enable this feature in Settings > Camera > Audio Playback.

Password Security

iOS 18 brings two notable improvements to password security:

Strong Password Suggestions : When creating new accounts, iOS 18 offers strong password suggestions to help you maintain robust security across your online profiles. Find this option in Settings > Passwords > AutoFill Passwords .

: When creating new accounts, iOS 18 offers strong password suggestions to help you maintain robust security across your online profiles. Find this option in . Leaked Password Detection: The system now detects and notifies you if any of your saved passwords have been leaked, enhancing your online security by prompting you to change compromised passwords. Enable this feature in Settings > Passwords > Security Recommendations.

By exploring and adjusting these 12 settings in iOS 18, you can tailor your iPhone experience to your specific needs and preferences. From extending battery life and improving accessibility to enhancing camera functionality and bolstering password security, these updates ensure a more efficient, secure, and personalized user experience. Take the time to familiarize yourself with these settings and make the necessary changes to get the most out of your iPhone running iOS 18.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals