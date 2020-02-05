HyperDrive GEN2 100W USB-C hub and power supply

The development team at Hyper based in San Francisco have launched their 11th Kickstarter campaign this week to bring you the HyperDrive GEN2 a next-generation USB-C hub equipped with 100W USB-C power delivery. Optional demonstration video below to learn more about the next generation USB-C herb which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from just $59 or £46.

If all go to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020 and three different versions are available offering 6 ports, 12 ports and 18 ports depending on your connectivity needs.

“We released our first USB-C hub back in 2015 for the 12″ MacBook. In 2016, we introduced the HyperDrive USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro which went on to become the World’s most crowdfunded USB-C accessory and probably the most popular USB-C Hub to date. Introducing the next generation of USB-C hubs with 2X the speed and 2X the power of 1st generation USB-C hubs, HyperDrive GEN2. Get 2X video refresh speed, 2X USB transfer speed, 3X memory card transfer speed, and 2X power delivery”

Connection on the HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C hub include :

– 4K60Hz HDMI HDR (vs 4K30Hz HDMI on 1st generation USB-C hubs)

– 300MB/s UHS-II MicroSD/SD (vs 104MB/s UHS-I MicroSD/SD)

– 10Gb/s USB-A Gen 2 (vs 5Gb/s USB-A Gen 1)

– 100W USB-C Power Delivery (vs 60W USB-C Power Delivery)

6 Port version of HyperDrive GEN2

– SD UHS-II

– MicroSD UHS-II

– 3.5mm Audio Jack

– USB-A 10Gbps

– HDMI 4K60Hz HDR

– USB-C Power Delivery 100W

12 Port version of HyperDrive GEN2 includes an additional

– USB-A 10Gbps

– USB-A 2.0

– USB-A 2.0

– Gigabit Ethernet

– HDMI 4K60Hz HDR

– DisplayPort 4K60Hz

18 Port version of HyperDrive GEN2 includes an additional

– USB-A QC 3.0 18W

– USB-A 10Gbps

– DC Power Port

– Digital Coaxial Audio

– Optical Toslink Audio

– VGA

Source : Kickstarter

