Gadge 100W GaN Charger, SSD and hub in one

If you’re in the market for a multifunctional 100W GaN Charger, combined with a SSD and hub, you may be interested in the new Gadge device which has launched via Kickstarter this month. Over 250 backers have helped the project last past its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining offering a compact device featuring a M.2 NGFF/NVMe SSD, 2.5Gb Ethernet connection, 100W GaN fast charging technology, 3C+1A @ 5Gbps, 4K 60Hz HDMI and UHS-II @ 430 MB/s speeds. With support for Android, Windows, Apple iOS and macOS.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Gadge campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Gadge SSD hub project watch the promotional video below.

“Supercharge your productivity with rapid-charging of four devices simultaneously without an extra charger. Gadge Hub is the ultimate charging solution for mobile devices that eliminates redundant chargers and cables and gets you powered up fast.”

“With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port powering 4 devices at the same time, it can support all your devices like MacBook Pro or external display monitors. No more power drains during power-intensive tasks.”

“Supports [email protected] HDMI display output to extend your workspace and entertainment center with a low-lag high-res experience. It is your best working and gaming companion that improves your efficiency during multitasking, and supersizes gaming on multiple, larger screens.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the SSD hub, jump over to the official Gadge crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals