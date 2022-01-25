AGA powerful, compact 1,000A car jump starter

If you are in the market for a powerful car jump starter the new AGA 1,000 Amp might be worth more investigation and is capable of jumpstarting cars, boats, motorcycles, trucks, SUVs and MPV‘s. Equipped with reverse polarity protection, short-circuit protection, overcharge protection, low-temperature protection, over discharge protection, overcurrent protection, low voltage protection reverse connection protection and more.

The jump starter also allows you to monitor exactly what’s happening thanks to its smart LCD display which provides instant DC output, power indication and input figures. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the powerful jump starter from roughly $119 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AGA TECH products are designed for every car owner to use easily and safely. The A40 is the most advanced product series in the market, boasting intelligent matching technology to make the product ready to automatically jump-start. In just three quick steps, you can jump-start your car and hit the road.

Heavy-duty Copper Clamps for Safety – Premium copper clamps and 10 protections make A40 car battery jump starter pack safe for anyone to use. Jump-start your vehicle without worrying about sparks if it’s connected incorrectly. This jump starter has passed all UL2743, FCC, CE, PSE, and ROSH regulations. Protections include reverse polarity protection, reverse connection protection, reverse and overcharge charge protection, short circuit protection, and more.”

With the assumption that the AGA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the AGA car jump starter project watch the promotional video below.

“The AGA A40 is the world’s lightest, most powerful car jump starter that can start your 12V gas up to 6.0L or diesel up to 4.0L car 40 times. It also doubles as a flashlight, USB powerbank and a wireless powerbank for all your devices, too. Cold temperatures slow down the chemical reactions required inside a battery to produce enough current to power a jump starter. Once that happens, it is difficult to start a car engine. “

“Get an all-in-one jump starter a 10W Wireless Charger – Simply place your phone or other Qi-enabled devices on the center of the jump starter and A40 jump starter will do the rest. Its 10W wireless charger with 10800mAh power bank is suitable for travel and business trips. The AGA A40’s 10W wireless charging is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the car jump starter, jump over to the official AGA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals