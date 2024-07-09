10 iPhone Habits to Break NOW for Better Performance

Enhancing your iPhone’s performance and user experience can be achieved by breaking certain habits and adopting more efficient practices. By making small changes to the way you interact with your device, you can save time, improve productivity, and get the most out of your iPhone’s features. The video below from iDB shows us ten tips to help you optimize your device and streamline your daily tasks.

Typing Efficiency: Embrace QuickPath for Faster Text Input

If you find yourself spending too much time typing out messages, it’s time to start using QuickPath. This innovative feature allows you to swipe between keys instead of tapping each one individually. By gliding your finger from letter to letter, you can compose messages more quickly and with fewer errors. QuickPath’s intelligent algorithms predict the words you’re trying to type, making the process even more seamless. Embracing this habit will significantly boost your typing speed and accuracy.

App Searching: Utilize Spotlight Search for Quick Access

Scrolling through pages of apps to find the one you need can be a time-consuming and frustrating experience. Instead, get into the habit of using Spotlight Search. Simply swipe down from the middle of your home screen and type the app’s name. Spotlight Search will instantly display relevant results, allowing you to access the app you need in seconds. This method is much faster than manually searching through your app library and helps you find what you need with minimal effort.

Screenshot Sharing: Share Instantly from the Thumbnail

When you take a screenshot on your iPhone, a thumbnail appears in the corner of the screen. Instead of dismissing it and navigating to your photo gallery to share the screenshot, press and hold the thumbnail. This action will bring up a sharing menu, allowing you to send the screenshot instantly to your contacts or apps. By adopting this habit, you can quickly share important information without the extra steps of saving and retrieving the screenshot from your gallery.

App Permissions: Regularly Review and Manage for Enhanced Privacy

Over time, you may grant various permissions to apps without realizing the extent of the data they can access. To ensure your privacy and potentially improve battery life, make it a habit to regularly review and manage your app permissions in the Privacy & Security settings. Check which apps have access to your location, contacts, photos, and other sensitive information. Revoke permissions for apps that don’t require certain data to function properly. By keeping a close eye on app permissions, you can maintain better control over your personal information and device performance.

Video Resolution: Upgrade to 4K for Higher Quality Recordings

If you want to capture moments in stunning detail, consider changing your default video recording settings to 4K. To do this, go to Settings > Camera > Record Video and select 4K. This higher resolution setting will result in clearer and more vibrant videos, making your recordings look more professional and engaging. While 4K videos do take up more storage space, the improved quality is well worth it for important events or creative projects.

Battery Percentage: Enable Display for Accurate Monitoring

Keeping track of your iPhone’s battery life is crucial for ensuring you have enough power throughout the day. To monitor your battery more accurately, enable the battery percentage display. Go to Settings > Battery and toggle on Battery Percentage. This small change will show the exact percentage of battery remaining, rather than just a visual icon. With this information readily available, you can make informed decisions about when to charge your device and manage your power usage more effectively.

App Icon Shortcuts: Use Haptic Touch for Quick Actions

Many iPhone users are unaware of the convenient shortcuts available through haptic touch on app icons. By pressing and holding an app icon, you can access specific functions without even opening the app. For example, haptic touch on the Camera app icon reveals options to take a selfie, record a video, or take a portrait photo. Experiment with haptic touch on various app icons to discover the quick actions available. Incorporating this habit into your daily iPhone use can save you time and streamline your workflow.

Keyboard Feedback: Enable Haptic Feedback for a Tactile Typing Experience

If you find typing on your iPhone’s virtual keyboard a bit unsatisfying, consider turning on haptic feedback. This feature provides a slight vibration with each key press, giving you a more tactile and responsive typing experience. To enable haptic feedback, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback and toggle on Haptic. This subtle addition can make typing feel more engaging and help you maintain a consistent rhythm while inputting text.

Safari Customization: Personalize Your Browsing Experience

Many iPhone users stick with the default Safari browser settings without realizing the customization options available. Take a moment to explore the Safari settings and personalize your browsing experience. You can add background images, enable content blockers, customize the start page, and much more. Go to Settings > Safari and dive into the various customization options. By tailoring Safari to your preferences, you can make your browsing experience more enjoyable and efficient.

Redialing Numbers: Press Call Button for Quick Redialing

If you find yourself frequently needing to redial the last number you called, there’s a simple habit you can adopt to save time. Instead of going into your recent calls list and selecting the number, simply press the call button. This action will instantly redial the last number you called, eliminating the need to navigate through your call history. By making this a habit, you can quickly reconnect with your last contact without any extra steps.

By adopting these ten habits and breaking old, inefficient ones, you can greatly enhance your iPhone’s performance and your overall user experience. These tips focus on streamlining common tasks, improving productivity, and making the most of your device’s features. Remember, small changes in your daily iPhone habits can lead to significant improvements in how you interact with your device. Start implementing these practices today and enjoy a more efficient and enjoyable iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: iDB



