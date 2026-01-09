10 Hidden iPhone Features That Will Change How You Use Your Phone

Your iPhone is more than just a communication device; it’s a versatile tool designed to enhance productivity, simplify tasks, and provide a personalized user experience. While the core features are widely known, there are numerous hidden functionalities that can significantly improve how you interact with your device. These features, spanning apps, shortcuts, and system tools, can save time, streamline workflows, and make your iPhone feel uniquely yours. Here are ten lesser-known iPhone features you should explore in a great new video from iReviews.

1. Edit and Manage Hyperlinks in the Notes App

The Notes app is a deceptively powerful tool for organization and productivity. One of its hidden features is the ability to manage hyperlinks directly within your notes. By tapping and holding a hyperlink, you can rename it for better clarity or delete it entirely if it’s no longer needed. This is particularly useful for organizing research notes, creating to-do lists, or managing project references. Additionally, the three-dot menu at the top of the app provides quick access to recently edited notes, making multitasking smoother and more efficient. These small but impactful features can transform how you use the Notes app for both personal and professional tasks.

2. Search and Learn Emojis with Ease

The emoji keyboard on your iPhone includes a search bar that eliminates the need to scroll endlessly through hundreds of emojis. Simply type a keyword, such as “smile” or “dog,” and the relevant emojis will appear instantly. This feature not only saves time but also helps you discover new emojis you might not have noticed before. When you select an emoji, its name briefly appears, allowing you to learn its intended meaning. This is especially helpful when crafting messages or social media posts where the right emoji can add just the right tone or emphasis.

3. Streamline Web Browsing with Safari Shortcuts

Safari includes several shortcuts designed to make web browsing more efficient. For example, by tapping and holding the history button, you can quickly save a webpage as a bookmark or add it to your reading list for later. Another invaluable feature is Reader Mode, which provides a clean, distraction-free version of a webpage. To activate it, press and hold the Reader Mode button in the address bar. This is particularly useful for reading articles or conducting research without being interrupted by ads or unnecessary clutter. These tools make Safari a more powerful and user-friendly browser.

4. Personalize Your Device with Custom Focus Modes

Focus Mode is not just a tool for minimizing distractions; it’s also a way to add a personal touch to your iPhone. You can create custom Focus Modes with unique names, icons, and settings tailored to specific activities, such as work, relaxation, or exercise. These modes appear on your status bar and lock screen, providing a subtle yet effective way to personalize your device. By customizing Focus Modes, you can better manage notifications and create an environment that supports your goals and routines.

5. Clear Calculator Entries Instantly

The Calculator app includes a simple yet often overlooked feature that can save time during complex calculations. By holding down the backspace button, you can clear all entries in one step, allowing you to start fresh without closing and reopening the app. This shortcut is particularly useful for students, professionals, or anyone who frequently uses the Calculator app for detailed computations.

6. Use Maps Quick Actions for Seamless Location Sharing

The Maps app offers quick actions through 3D Touch or Haptic Touch, making it easier to share your location or save important places. By pressing firmly on the app icon, you can mark your current location or share it with others without fully opening the app. This feature is ideal for coordinating meetups, navigating unfamiliar areas, or saving locations you want to revisit later. It’s a simple yet effective way to make the most of the Maps app.

7. Navigate Faster in the App Library and Contacts

Scrolling through long lists of apps or contacts can be time-consuming, but your iPhone offers a faster way to find what you need. In the App Library or Contacts app, you can use the alphabetical index on the side of the screen to jump directly to a specific section. This shortcut is especially helpful when you’re in a hurry or need to locate a specific app or contact quickly. It’s a small feature that can make a big difference in your daily interactions with your device.

8. Enable Reader Mode for Focused Reading

Reader Mode in Safari is a valuable tool for anyone who prefers a clean, distraction-free reading experience. By tapping the Reader Mode icon in the address bar, you can strip away ads, sidebars, and other unnecessary elements from a webpage. This feature is perfect for reading articles, blog posts, or other text-heavy content without interruptions. Whether you’re catching up on news or conducting research, Reader Mode ensures a more focused and enjoyable reading experience.

9. Declutter Your Home Screen with Hidden Pages

Your iPhone allows you to hide entire pages of apps on your home screen, helping you maintain a clean and organized layout. To do this, enter jiggle mode by pressing and holding any app icon, then tap the page dots at the bottom of the screen. From there, you can uncheck the pages you want to hide. The hidden apps remain accessible in the App Library, making sure you can still use them when needed. This feature is ideal for decluttering your home screen while keeping your device functional and easy to navigate.

10. Customize Back Tap for Quick Actions

Back Tap is an accessibility feature that lets you assign custom actions to double or triple taps on the back of your iPhone. You can use it to perform tasks such as taking screenshots, opening specific apps, or activating system functions like the Control Center. To enable Back Tap, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and configure it to suit your preferences. This feature adds a layer of convenience and customization, making it easier to perform common tasks with minimal effort.

Maximize Your iPhone’s Capabilities

These ten hidden features showcase the depth and versatility of your iPhone, offering tools to enhance productivity, streamline tasks, and personalize your experience. By exploring these functionalities, you can unlock new ways to use your device more efficiently and effectively. Whether you’re managing notes, browsing the web, or customizing your settings, these tips can help you get the most out of your iPhone.

