Synology 10GbE DiskStation DS1621xs+ NAS

Synology has today made available its 10GbE NAS in the form of the DiskStation DS1621xs+ and has integrated a variety of backup applications available from an intuitive user interface, offering durable storage technologies to safeguard your valuable data on any device.

“DS1621xs+ is a high-end NAS with server-class performance in a 6-bay desktop form factor. The built-in M.2 SSD cache slots, 10GbE port, expandable memory, and scalable storage design allow you to boost the performance of your NAS, making it ideal for small and medium-sized businesses that need an efficient and space-saving storage solution.”

“DS1621xs+ comes with built-in M.2 SSD cache slots capable of providing I/O response speeds 20 times faster than hard drives without occupying front drive bays. The built-in 10GbE port provides fast data transmission and can be bonded with an additional network interface card for higher network bandwidth.”

Source : Synology

