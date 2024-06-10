10 Expert Level iPhone Shortcuts You Need to Try

The video below from Stephen Robles gives us ten advanced iPhone shortcuts that will take your efficiency to the next level. Your iPhone is more than just a communication device; it’s a powerful tool that can streamline your daily tasks and boost your productivity. By leveraging the iPhone’s automation features, you can create shortcuts that simplify complex tasks and save you valuable time.

Grocery Store Alerts: Tired of forgetting essential items during your grocery runs? This shortcut uses location-based reminders to send you alerts when you’re near a grocery store and have items on your list. By ensuring you never miss a crucial ingredient, this shortcut helps you shop efficiently and effectively.

Multi-Location Directions: Running errands can be time-consuming, especially when you have multiple stops to make. This shortcut calculates the fastest route among your destinations and starts navigation to the quickest one. Whether you're picking up dry cleaning, dropping off a package, or grabbing a coffee, this shortcut reduces travel stress and maximizes your efficiency.

Focus Modes: Staying focused during important tasks or meetings can be challenging, especially with constant notifications and distractions. This shortcut links focus modes to your calendar events, automatically enabling them during scheduled meetings or critical tasks. By silencing non-essential notifications and prioritizing important alerts, this shortcut helps you maintain concentration and productivity.

Photo Management: Organizing your photo library can be a daunting task, especially if you have a large collection. This shortcut simplifies the process by automatically sending photos to specific albums based on their location. Whether you're sorting vacation photos or organizing work-related images, this shortcut makes it easier to find and manage your pictures.

Always-On Display Automation: The always-on display is a convenient feature, but it can also drain your battery. This shortcut enables or disables the always-on display based on the time of day, ensuring your screen is visible when needed and conserving power when it's not. By optimizing your battery life, this shortcut helps you stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Digitize and Organize Your Notes with OCR

Handwritten notes and printed documents can be difficult to store and search, but with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) on the iPhone, you can easily digitize them. The OCR for Notes shortcut uses OCR technology to convert text from photos into editable Apple notes. Simply take a picture of your handwritten notes or printed documents, and this shortcut will extract the text and create a new note, making it simple to store and search your information.

If you frequently take photos at work, the Work Location Photos shortcut can help you keep your professional and personal images separate. This shortcut automatically saves photos taken at your work location to a specific album, ensuring easy access and organization. By separating your work-related photos from your personal ones, you can maintain a clutter-free photo library and quickly find the images you need.

Navigate with Ease Using Traffic Updates and Calendar Integration

Navigating through traffic can be a hassle, especially during peak hours. The Traffic and Directions shortcut calculates traffic from multiple destinations and directs you to the fastest route. Whether you’re commuting to work or planning a trip, this shortcut helps you avoid congestion and reach your destination efficiently.

To ensure uninterrupted focus during scheduled events, the Calendar-Based Focus Mode shortcut syncs with your calendar to activate focus modes during specific times. Whether you’re in a meeting, working on a project, or attending a conference, this shortcut helps you stay undisturbed and focused on the task at hand.

Streamline Your Shopping and Prioritize Your Tasks

Managing your shopping list while on the go can be challenging, but with the Grocery List Alerts with CarPlay shortcut, it’s a breeze. This shortcut integrates with CarPlay to notify you of grocery items as you drive near a store, making it convenient to manage your shopping while traveling. By providing timely reminders, this shortcut helps you stay on top of your shopping needs and avoid unnecessary trips.

Prioritizing your tasks and appointments is crucial for staying organized and productive. The High Priority Reminders shortcut sets alarms for your most important reminders, ensuring you never miss a critical task or event. By keeping you informed and on schedule, this shortcut helps you stay focused on your priorities and achieve your goals.

Simplify Your Work and Hobbies with Automated iPhone Shortcuts

If you frequently take screenshots to capture information, the Screenshot Summarization shortcut can help you quickly understand and organize the content. This shortcut uses OCR to extract text from screenshots and summarizes the information using ChatGPT, providing a concise overview of the captured data. By simplifying the process of reviewing and organizing screenshots, this shortcut saves you time and effort.

For those who work night shifts, the Night Shift Calendar Events shortcut can help reduce blue light exposure and promote better sleep. This shortcut schedules night shifts in your calendar and adjusts your device’s settings to minimize blue light, supporting your eye health and overall well-being.

Pilots can benefit from the Pilot Logbook shortcut, which automates the recording of flight details. This shortcut captures departure and arrival times, total trip time, and other relevant information, making it easier for pilots to maintain accurate records. By simplifying the logging process, this shortcut helps pilots focus on their primary responsibilities and reduces administrative tasks.

By integrating these expert-level iPhone shortcuts into your daily routine, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone and significantly enhance your productivity. From managing your shopping lists and organizing your photos to navigating traffic and prioritizing your tasks, these shortcuts streamline your daily activities and help you achieve more with less effort. Embrace the power of automation and take your iPhone experience to new heights.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



