10 Best AI Detectors This Year

It seems that every day we are invited to take part in this whole new world of AI. With AI content creators, and AI Facebook profiles, AI deepfake videos, and much more around in our world, we have to wonder who is going to tell us which content is AI or not. That’s where the tool known as an AI Detector comes into play.

This tool is here to help use evaluate the content found online within seconds. This detection process happens quickly, and is more often reliable at detecting most AI created or manipulated pieces of content. Today we’re sharing the 10 best options for you to check out AI detection and how it works this year.

10 Best AI Detectors of 2025

Maybe you’re looking to have some fun with AI to see what content online is created by this piece of technology, or perhaps you’re in the content management industry and someone put you in charge of analyzing all content provided.

Whatever your reasons are, we are confident that you will have a blast using these AI detector tools. Each option carries a few different features than the other, while all remain true to the end result; detecting AI content.

These tools are simple enough to use, just copy the text you want evaluated, insert it into the tool’s text box, click to start the process, and in a few seconds, you will have a percentage back on the screen. This percentage will be higher or lower depending on how the detection algorithm went. Once you have the percentage back on the screen it’s time to do your digging to learn if you trust the accuracy of the report.

We have seen people have issues with AI detectors giving a false positive, and that’s why we say there is still a need for human oversight and human evaluation for this process. AI is just a tool to help guide us forward in this world that’s full of artificial intelligence.

As more of us find ourselves with a need to know if something is AI created or not, these detection tool will continue to expand and become more popular in most people’s lives. There is a need for this type of technology, not only to inform us of what we are consuming, but also to help others in the content or education industries.

You see, we have read about high school and college students using AI to cheat the system and write their essays or do other tasks that are required of the students in their application process for colleges. AI tools are becoming readily available to the masses, that’s why we need detection options out there available to use for use to offset the use of AI content writers and researchers.

While artificial intelligence has a space in our lives, we need to put limits on it and set clear boundaries with our students, content writers, and others to ensure we maintain some level of authenticity and transparency when sharing content online or submitting essays as our own to our educators at all levels of academia.

Now that you know who can benefit from using this tool, why not read more on how to choose the best AI detectors this year, and learn more about each of the options we’ve featured here today. The detection options do vary from price ranges of free all the way up to hundreds of dollars per month. The choice is yours to determine which one fits your budget, and helps with your current goals in the content management and educational department.

How to Choose the Best AI Detector This Year

There are so many tips we have to share about how to choose one of the best options we have on our list. These AI detectors come in all shapes and sizes with additional features and various learning curves. This is why you should think about our tips below on how to choose the best option this year. You’ll want to check for the ease of use, option to test the software for free, and whether or not you can access this detection option on other devices.

These factors will matter as time goes on because you may want to use these tools at work, on the road, or in a corporation. The API integration with current infrastructure will matter if you’re searching for an AI detector that can be used on an enterprise level. The pricing will matter for all people using AI detection models.

We have seen a lot of these AI detectors allow for a free trial use so that you can test the accuracy and ease of us before paying to use this AI program. Make sure that the one you choose is going to offer all of the additional features you want such as a humanizer tool, or plagiarism checker.

Not every AI detector will come with additional features, so it’s imperative that you check out each of the 10 best AI detectors this year before simply selecting one based on the name, ro what we say about them below.

This AI detector is able to analyze text from Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and other content tools that run AI such as Claude or Jasper. This is quite useful since some AI content by Claude and Gemini are often very human like so we want to make sure your AI detection software can handle those tools that are effective at mimicking our words, context, and sentence structures rather well.

This tool also has a humanizer feature which is quite fun to use. It will take a piece of AI content and convert it into something that can bypass the AI detection model. This is a fun tool to play with and use if you want AI content to flow better than it does straight out of the AI writer software.

TraceGPT

Next up, we have TraceGPT and this option looks to cost around $5.99 per month. It is not the most cost effective option for larger businesses, as the payment option only covers about 20 pages of 275 words per month.

This has some cool features that you may enjoy such as authorship verification tool to confirm who wrote the content. You can also use the plagiarism checker from TraceGPT with ease, and enjoy having access to this detector on Chrome with their browser extension.

Winston AI

Winston AI is a popular option that does well at detecting most AI content, but doesn’t bode as well with Claud content. This means it probably won’t do well with the Gemini tested content, if you try to use that and run it within this AI checker program.

You can use this for a bit, as the price is right, and it’s easier to use than some of the other AI detection options on our list this year.

Hive

This free detection option does rather well with most AI content. It seems to give us more accurate results than some of the other AI analyzers do. Hive does have an API option for integration with your current infrastructure, and it has a Chrome browser extension so you can easily use the tool for any online content.

GPTZero

GPTZero is a fun way to evaluated AI written content that is shared online. You can copy and paste the latest articles or blog posts from your favorite news media outlets to test if they are running AI writers or having their journalists write the content.

We joke, but really, you can do that! GPTZero is a good option for reliability but the price may be a bit steep if you’re going to use this AI detector more frequently. The current cost is 10,000 words checked each month with a recurring $10 monthly payment.

Originality.ai

This fun AI detector is another one of the 10 best AI detectors this year because they are good at making sure you know what content was written by ChatGPT. With that said, this tool hasn’t been tested enough with the other AI content writers, so maybe you can have time to use Claude or Gemini and help this detector become more accurate. The price right now does include API access to integrate with your current systems.

This monthly price is $30 if you pay as you go, or $14.95 per month when you pay for a year at once. You can use this tool to make the content easier to read and check for plagiarism while you’re at it.

Smodin

Smodin is another AI detector that plenty of people enjoy using. This is another one that isn’t doing so hot at detecting Claude written content, but it’s doing a great job at anlayzing and reporting on other AI content.

The current price for Smodin is free for up to 5 weekly uses, with a price tag of $12 per month or more depending on how much you plan to use this AI detection tool.

Quillbot

Quillbot isn’t just a fun name, they are a free AI detection tool that allows you to check up to 1,200 words at a time. There’s not much of a limit on how many times you can run this, or at least we haven’t run into any limitations yet.

This tool is great at offering you a Chrome browser extension so that you can easily check content as you’re surfing the internet or checking content inside of your content management system. The price right now seems to start at $8.33 per month with higher tier options available as well.

Grammarly

This is another option that we’ve seen people favoring; Grammarly. This is a good option for people who write regularly and need a way to edit or rephrase content. Grammarly is coming into the seen of AI detection options with their free and premium plan features.

This does have a Chrome browser extension and allows you to check up to 2,000 words for free before it starts trying to promote you to an upgraded plan. The great news is that they have a month to month, quarterly, or annual plan that allows you to find one that fits your budget this year.

Surfer AI content detector

This content detector is found inside of Surfer SEO tool and it allows you to check 100 words at a time with up to a 500 word cap. This isn’t much, if we’re being honest, so let’s chat about the price point. Surfer AI has a high price tag of $89 per month with higher plan options available for those who may use this regularly.

This AI detector is the least reliable option on our list of the 10 best AI detectors this year. They had about a 50% success rate for AI detection which makes sense since their main focus is AI SEO and AI content creation, not AI detection.

At the end of the day each of the 10 best AI detectors this year will help you evaluate content to determine if something was either created by or altered by AI in some form. The reliability may be less accurate on some detector models, while other programs are better.

We tried to create a list with a variety of price point sot fit your budget, and options that will help you learn more about this tool. As time goes on and more of us consume AI content, there will be a need to detect more of this type of work online.

The mistrust in our society is rather high right now, so we do need AI detectors more than ever at this time. We hope that you found one that may suit your needs best, and that you’re able to try them out and enjoy some of the additional features this year.

