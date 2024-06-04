10 Awesome M4 iPad Pro Accessories

The M4 iPad Pro is a powerful and versatile device that can be used for a wide range of tasks, from productivity and creativity to entertainment and communication. To truly maximize the functionality and user experience of your new iPad Pro, it’s essential to have the right accessories. The video from UrAvgConsumer shows us ten indispensable accessories that will help us get the most out of our devices.

1. Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360

The Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 is a high-quality Bluetooth keyboard that is specifically designed for the iPad Pro. It features customizable backlighting, allowing you to work comfortably in low-light conditions and a precision trackpad that makes typing and navigation seamless. The case also includes a protective flap for the Apple Pencil, ensuring that it stays secure and easily accessible when you need it.

Customizable backlighting for low-light conditions

Precision trackpad for seamless typing and navigation

Protective flap for Apple Pencil2. Shift Magnetic Case

The Shift Magnetic Case is a slim and stylish case that offers excellent protection for your iPad Pro without adding bulk. It features a detachable stand that allows you to position your iPad Pro in multiple orientations, making it ideal for typing, watching videos, or drawing. The case also has a magnetic closure that keeps your iPad Pro secure when not in use.

Slim profile with detachable stand

Multiple orientations for typing, watching videos, or drawing

Magnetic closure for secure storage

3. Ultra Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The Ultra Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to keep their iPad Pro’s screen in pristine condition. This durable protector is made from high-quality tempered glass that can withstand up to 110 lbs of force, providing robust protection against scratches, cracks, and impacts. It also features an oleophobic coating that resists fingerprints and smudges, keeping your screen looking clean and clear.

Durable tempered glass construction

Withstands up to 110 lbs of force

Oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and smudges

4. Nexa 4-in-1 Laptop Sleeve

The Nexa 4-in-1 Laptop Sleeve is more than just a protective cover for your iPad Pro. This versatile accessory also doubles as a desk mat, providing a smooth and stable surface for your device. It also includes built-in wireless chargers for your iPhone and AirPods, making it a truly multifunctional accessory that can help you stay organized and productive on the go.

Protective cover and desk mat in one

Built-in wireless chargers for iPhone and AirPods

Multifunctional design for organization and productivity

5. UGreen Stand

The UGreen Stand is a compact and adjustable stand that provides stable and secure positioning for your iPad Pro. Its lightweight and portable design makes it ideal for both desk use and travel, allowing you to work comfortably and efficiently wherever you are. The stand also features non-slip pads that keep your iPad Pro in place, even when you’re typing or drawing.

Compact and adjustable design

Lightweight and portable for desk use and travel

Non-slip pads for stable positioning

6. Satechi Keyboard

The Satechi Keyboard is a premium keyboard that is designed specifically for the iPad Pro. It features a compact aluminum frame that is both durable and stylish, as well as interchangeable keycaps that allow you to customize the layout to your preferences. The keyboard also includes backlighting for low-light conditions and supports multi-device connectivity, allowing you to switch between your iPad Pro and other devices effortlessly.

Compact aluminum frame for durability and style

Interchangeable keycaps for customizable layout

Backlighting and multi-device connectivity

7. Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse

The Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse is an ergonomic and versatile mouse that is designed for use with multiple devices, including the iPad Pro. It features customizable buttons that can be programmed to perform specific functions, as well as a comfortable and contoured shape that reduces hand fatigue during extended use. The mouse also supports Bluetooth and USB connectivity, making it easy to pair with your iPad Pro and other devices.

Ergonomic and versatile design

Customizable buttons for specific functions

Bluetooth and USB connectivity for easy pairing

8. Samsung T7 Shield SSD

The Samsung T7 Shield SSD is a rugged and reliable external storage solution that is perfect for use with the iPad Pro. It features a durable, drop-resistant, and water-resistant design that can withstand the rigors of daily use, as well as fast data transfer speeds that ensure your files are always accessible when you need them. The SSD also includes password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption, keeping your data secure and private.

Rugged, drop-resistant, and water-resistant design

Fast data transfer speeds for quick access to files

Password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for data security

9. Anker Prime Power Bank

The Anker Prime Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that can keep your iPad Pro powered up throughout the day. It features fast charging speeds and a built-in display that shows the current battery level, so you always know how much power you have left. The power bank also includes multiple charging ports, allowing you to charge your iPad Pro and other devices simultaneously.

High-capacity battery for extended use

Fast charging speeds and built-in display for battery monitoring

Multiple charging ports for simultaneous charging of multiple devices

10. AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to enjoy high-quality audio on their iPad Pro. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and customizable fit options, providing an immersive and comfortable listening experience. They are also ideal for content consumption and editing, with a reliable and low-latency connection that ensures your audio stays in sync with your video.

Active noise cancellation for immersive audio

Customizable fit options for comfort

Reliable and low-latency connection for content consumption and editing

These ten accessories are designed to maximize the potential of your M4 iPad Pro, catering to a wide range of needs from protection and portability to productivity and audio quality. Whether you’re using your iPad Pro for work, play, or both, these accessories will help you get the most out of your device and enhance your overall user experience.

