10.2 inch iPad helps Apple keep tablet top spot in Q4

Apple’s iPad range of tablets have been incredibly popular for the company and Apple has been the top tablet vendor for some time, this continued in Q4 and also in the whole of 2019.

The new 10.2 inch iPad has helped Apple keep the top spot, the device was launched in September and it is more affordable than Apple’s pro Models.

According to a recent report by IDC Apple hasd a mrket share of 36.5% in Q4 of 2019 and shipped a total of 15.9 million tablets for the quarter. Samsung who were in second place sold 7 million tablets for the quarter.

Apple saw an increase in sales of tablets for Q4 of around 22.7% over the previous year, Samsung and others actually saw a decline in tablet sales.

Apple is expected to release some new iPad Pro models this year, they are also expected to help Apple keep the top spot throughout 2020.

Source IDC, MacRumors

