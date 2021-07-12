ZTE Blade V30 smartphone specifications revealed

It looks like we have details on a new smartphone from ZTE, the ZTE Blade V30 as many of the handsets specifications have leaked.

The device will come with a 6.67 inch LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will apparently come with a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor and it will come with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there may be more RAM and storage options. There will also be a microSD card slot for additional storage which will take up to a 512GB card.

The ZTE Blade V30 will come with a 5000 mAh battery and the handset will also come with 19W fast charging and it will ave a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset there will be a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

As yet there are no details on when this new Blade smartphone from ZTE will launch, as soon as we get some more details on the handset we will let you know.

ZTE Blade V30 -6.67″, FHD+, 2400×1080, LCD

-UNISOC T618

-64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

-16MP

-5000mAh, 18W

-3.5mm jack, USB-C port, microSD slot (upto 512GB)

-Android 11

-165.8 x 77.8 x 8.9 mm

-193 g -4GB+128GB: €199 pic.twitter.com/1F1rsNN9hz — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 11, 2021

Source Sudhanshu Ambhore, GSM Arena

