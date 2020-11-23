ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G is coming 30th November

Last week he heard some details about the new ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G smartphone and now ZTE has revealed that it will launch on the 30th of November.

We previously heard that the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G smartphone would come with a 6.52 inch display, we do not know what resolution it will have as yet, probably Full HD+.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there will also be a range of storage options.

The new Blade 20 Pro 5G is also rumored to come with four cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera and a 4000 mAh battery. We will have full details about the device when it launches next week.

