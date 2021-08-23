ZTE Axon 30 smartphone gets taken apart (Video)

The ZTE Axon 30 smartphone launched recently and we got to see a durability test on the handset and now we get to find out what is in the device.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at what is inside the new Axon 30 and also how the under display camera works on the device.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and it comes with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and it features 55W fast charging.

There is also a 6.92 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and it features an under the display camera.

The under display camera comes with a 16 megapixel sensor and it is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset there is four cameras, this includes a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new ZTE Axon 30 will be available to buy globally from the 9th of September and it will cost £429 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals