Zoolark pocket oscilloscope and function generator

Eve in Motion has created a new pocket sized mini oscilloscope and function generator which they have launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to take the design from concept into production. Based in Vancouver Canada EIM Technology the pocket tool is equipped with the tools needed for you to measure, scope, test and debug your circuit. The microcontroller used by Zoolark is: STM32G491, which you can use as a reference to develop your own firmware and functionalities.

“With Zoolark, debugging your circuit or scoping the waveforms of real electronics can be easy and fun, which means that you can study, build and play electronics ANYTIME and ANYWHERE you like. I mean it. You learnt a circuit from class, and you have built it on breadboard, that’s cool, you got the first step ready! Now let’s make the circuit rock and roll. “

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates). Assuming that the Zoolark funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Zoolark oscilloscope and function generator project checkout the promotional video below.

“Before today, you probably still have to book a seat in the lab and use those sophisticated bulky machines to simply light up your LEDs, or spin your motors. It’s true that the instruments sit in the lab are high-end and advanced, but sometimes you do not really need those to set up circuits.”

“All you need is a table, and perhaps a versatile power supply if needed (we had this invented called: MEGO, which can be found in our previous Kickstarter campaign). Their total weight was lighter than a phone, and they require ABSOLUTELY NO power cords and electrical plugs to work! “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the oscilloscope and function generator, jump over to the official Zoolark crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals