Zion Pro Samsung portable 4K OLED monitor

Zion Pro is a new affordable portable OLED monitor equipped with a Samsung 4K OLED touchscreen and measures just 0.16 inches thickness. Offering a 60hz refresh rate and 1ms response time the Zion Pro is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining.

Portable 4K OLED monitor

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $359 or £485 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In today’s digital world, we spend most of our time in front of screens. But anyone who puts in a lot of daily screen time knows the struggle of working with a single display, or trying to get something done on a tiny phone screen. Zion is your must-have display solution, a stunning 4K plug and play monitor that instantly extends your desktop, immerses you in vivid entertainment and elevates your gaming experience anytime anywhere.”

With the assumption that the Zion Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Zion Pro portable 4K OLED monitor project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable 4K OLED monitor, jump over to the official Zion Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

