ZincPods metal earbuds with Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology

ZincPods are a new set of stereo earbuds supporting Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offering touch controls, noise cancellation and a 45 hour battery life. Constructed from Zinc metal the aptly named ZincPods have been designed to provide users with an ergonomic fit and are water resistant rated to IPX6 standards. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the earbuds which are now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $69 or roughly £53 offering a 46% saving off the recommended retail price.

Integrated with Qualcomm 3020 chipset and 13mm driver, ZincPods have the most powerful system, supporting aptX auto decoding and providing premium stereo sound in both ears.

“Qualcomm cVc Noise Cancellation Technology helps suppress background noise and echo feedback, blocking unnecessary sound while you’re answering phone calls, listening music, enabling you to immerse purely in music or concentrate on the thinking. ZincPods differ from other existing earbuds greatly in the industrial design because we still think that the half in-ear pattern is the best”

ZincPods are ergonomically designed semi in-ear earbuds that provide ultimate comfort out of the box. HD quality sound, zinc alloy material, 45 hours battery runtime, IPX6, touch control, Bluetooth 5.0, ZincPods aim to provide you the ultimate true wireless listening experience. Thanks to the Advanced array of audio technologies, ZincPods perform stunning audio quality: crystal clear with full bass, crisp treble and clear mid-range.

Source: Kickstarter

