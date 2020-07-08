Hyper Mirror-0 zero latency casting solution hits Kickstarter

Hyper Mirror has launched via Kickstarter this month providing a new plug and play wireless casting system that offers smooth mirroring without the need for any application or wireless connection. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique zero latency casting solution smartphones, gaming and more.

“Hyper Mirror utilizes the industrial leading mm-Wave (AKA EHF) technology that is normally found in 5G networks. Compared with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, EHF allows more content transmission at faster speed with a more stable connection and ultimately higher quality. How Fast? For the first time in the consumer market, almost No Latency. How good in quality? Professional gamers say “hurray!”. “

Issues with tradition setups :

– Wired HDMI connection works great, but running cables all over the place to connect devices is inconvenient and unsightly.

– Ordinary wireless casting solutions often require Wi-Fi, which commonly results in lagging video and delayed audio.

– Cross-operation systems or cross-platform casting is never easy to achieve, creating compatibility problems and making streaming a closed ecosystem like what Amazon, Google, and Roku provide. Not to mention the many applications that need to be installed.

– My traditional, non-smart screens like TVs, monitors, and projectors still have value and deserve a powerful upgrade rather than breaking the bank for an expensive “smart TV”.

“Now, all of those issues are no longer a problem. Introducing the streaming myth loop breaker – HYPER MIRROR, the world’s only Zero Lag, Off Wi-Fi, No App, cinema-quality screen mirroring device that is perfect for large screen gaming, video conference, movie watching and social media browsing. With HYPER MIRROR you can truly enjoy the convenience of plug & play wireless streaming to any HDMI screens, such as TVs, monitors, projectors, and more. You name it, we link it. No more messy cabling, no more frustrating gaming experiences on a tiny screen, no more internet prerequisites, HYPER MIRROR works like a charm for any viewing need.”

Source : Kickstarter

