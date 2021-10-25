Improve your cycling performance with the ZENsystem cycling cadence booster system

Cyclists looking to gain 5% on their performance may be interested in a new cycling cadence booster in the form of the ZENsystem. Launched via Kickstarter the ZENsystem has been designed to optimize your pushing force while pedaling by placing specially designed ZENsystem inserts between your cycling shoe and the bike pedal cleat.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

ZENsystem cycling cadence booster system

“ZENsystem SLIP are special wedged shaped inserts to be positioned in between the road cycling shoe sole and the cleat, resulting in a real power boost, with no additional efforts. ZENsystem SLIP design increases distance between pedal’s axle and sole. It moves geometrically the inclination of the pedal’s plane down forward. This optimizes legs and feet pushing force trajectory when pedal stroke is in the proximity of the lower dead spot. At the same time it reduces kneecaps compression that greatly influences mechanical efficiency of the pedal stroke”

With the assumption that the ZENsystem crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the ZENsystem cycling cadence booster project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the cycling cadence booster, jump over to the official ZENsystem crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

