Zen Pen by Zenical offers “Japanese aesthetics and Zen spirit”

The small team of designers and engineers at Zenical have created a new collection of pens capturing Japanese ascetics and Zen spirit. The aptly named Zen Pen has this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production.

Early bird pledges are available from $230 offering an 18% saving off the recommended retail price with free shipping included. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place somewhere around March 2021. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the pens design and aesthetics.

“We believe that to lead a beautiful life, we need to forever keep on questioning ourselves. This belief stems from the Zen philosophy of ancient Japan. Zenical was created as a brand that brings Zen to life to help people lead beautiful lives. Our four-person team, with both Japanese and Italian members, resides in Tokyo and Kyoto. We are developing our brand with the support of the descendants of the Tokugawa Shogun and Zen monks so that Japanese culture and Zen will be deeply reflected in our products.”

“We made this pen to be your steadfast partner when you are tackling an important issue at work, thinking about new ideas, and self-reflecting and thinking about your future. It is a personal and creative time to ask yourself questions and keep on confronting your inner self.”

Source : Kickstarter

