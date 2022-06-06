ZC07 MacBook USB-C hub with ThunderBolt 4 and more

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users looking for a convenient way to add extra connectivity to their laptops may be interested in the ZC07. Specifically designed to be a MacBook USB-C hub, the adapter supports the latest MacBook Pro 16 and 14 14 inch Apple laptops and features a ThunderBolt 4 connection together with USB 3.0 and 1 GB Ethernet connection to name just a few. Machined from aluminium. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates).

MacBook USB-C hub

“Many hubs designed for the latest MacBook will block the charging port of the MacBook, and we will also lose a charging port when the hub is plugged in. ZC07’s breakthrough groove design breaks the limitations of traditional hubs and preserves the MacBook’s charging port well. Designed for MacBook Pro/Air, the dual USB C ports can securely connect the laptop and reduce the wear and tear of the single port, durable and easy to use.”

If the ZC07 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the ZC07 MacBook USB-C hub project review the promotional video below.

“Resolution support 5K@60hz,down compatible with 4K, 2K, 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p. Easily mirror or extend your laptop screen with thunderbolt port to a bigger monitor, HDTV, monitor or projector at home or hotel. Allows you to charge your MacBook quickly, same as the original charger and data transfer up to 40Gbp/s. “

“This MacBook pro USB adapter comes with two USB 3.0 ports which transfer speed can up to 5Gbps, you can connect a USB keyboard, mouse, USB driver, and USB hard disks to your laptop easily via this MacBook adapter. No driver is needed. Just PLUG AND PLAY. Support 10/100/1000 Ethernet and make your work effective.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the MacBook USB-C hub, jump over to the official ZC07 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

