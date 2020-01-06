ZBOX Magnus mini PC

Lots of new mini PC systems have been introduced at CES 2020 this week by manufacturers such as Zotac and Intel. Zotac is updating its range of ZBOX Magnus E line mini PC systems Zotac has unveiled its new ZBOX Magnus EC72070S and ZBOX Magnus EN92080V.

The ZBOX Magnus EC72070S is powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics and offers support for up to 64GB of memory twice a much as the EN92080V. Zotac is also expected to offer a lower-priced/less powerful EC52060S model with an Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Specifications of the ZBOX Magnus EC72070S include :

– 2.5 inch drive bay

– M.2 2242/2280 slot for NVMe storage

– Intel Optane memory slot (2240/2280)

– 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

– 1 x HDMI 2.0b

– 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

– 5 x USB 3.1 Type-A

– SDXC card reader

– 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

– WiFi 6 (Killer AX1650)

– Bluetooth 5.0

– Like the EN92080V, this model has no Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The ZBOX Magnus EN92080V is fitted with a 45 watt Intel Core i9-9980H octa-core processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics and up to 32GB of DDR4-2400/2666 RAM. Offering space for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 slot for NVMe storage and another for Intel Optane memory.

Features of the ZBOX Magnus EN92080V include a Killer AX1650 WiFi, Bluetooth 5, 2 x Ethernet Gigabit and 2.5 Gbps, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A and SDXC card reader.

Source: Liliputing

