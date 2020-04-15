YouTube Video Builder helps small businesses create short videos

YouTube ha launched a new tool that is designed to help small businesses create short videos, the tool is called YouTube Video Builder.

The new YouTube Video Builder tool is in beta at the moment and it features a range of features that make it easy to create short videos.

For businesses who don’t have resources to create videos from scratch, Video Builder can help. It’s a free beta tool that animates static assets—images, text and logos—with music from our library. You can choose from a variety of layouts based on your message and goals, customize colors and font and quickly generate a short YouTube video (6 seconds or 15 seconds).

Because businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and resources and in-person video shoots are no longer practical in many countries, we are accelerating the next stage of Video Builder availability. With this tool, any business who needs a video can create one that helps connect with their customers and keep them informed—whether through an advertising campaign, website or email.

You can find out more information about this new Video Builder tool over at YouTube at the link below.

Source Google

