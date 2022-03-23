YouTube to stream 4,000 TV show episodes for free

Google’s YouTube has announced that they will be offering more than 4,000 TV shows to stream for free on their platform.

The TV shows will include Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, Heartland, and more and they will join 1,500 movies which YouTube also offers for free.

More people are choosing to experience YouTube on the big screen with friends and family. In fact, according to Nielsen, YouTube reached over 135 million people on connected TVs in the U.S. in December 2021.1 YouTube is at the forefront of the consumer shift to CTV viewership as the top ad-supported streaming platform with the content people enjoy and the creators they love. And now US viewers for the first time will be able to watch full seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free with ads. Now you can stream nearly 4,000 episodes of your favorite TV shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, Heartland and more.

YouTube also has over 1,500 movies from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and more. New titles in March include Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride and Legally Blonde, which are now available to stream for free with ads.

You can find out more details about the new TV shows that will be available for free on YouTube at the link below.

Source YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals