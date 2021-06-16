MAAT innovative moto-inspired yoga leggings

A new pair of yoga leggings has been designed by a yoga teacher based in New York, featuring a patent-pending, innovative ribbed knee pad allows you to seamlessly move from pose to pose without the distraction of discomfort. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already past its required pledge goal thanks to over 150 backers with still 33 days remaining . “Sleek, moto-inspired yoga leggings with patent pending built-in knee pads that will protect your knee every time you put it down.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $98 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MAÄT 1.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the MAÄT 1.0 yoga leggings project view the promotional video below.

“Elevate your yoga practice with MAÄT – no more discomfort, no more disruption.A yoga teacher in NYC, our co-founder Fiona witnessed her students (and herself!) avoiding knee pain by using mats, towels and blankets as padding during their practice. The padding had to be constantly repositioned, disrupting focus and flow. Fiona envisioned a yoga legging with built-in padding so that every yoga practice could be seamless and distraction-free. This was the inspiration for our MAÄT 1.0 Legging. ”

“Designed with the fit and flexibility of wetsuit padding and the edgy aesthetic of motorcycle gear, the MAÄT 1.0 Legging provides soft, supple knee padding with gentle compression so you can practice yoga without the distraction of pain or discomfort. “

“MAÄT leggings are made in the USA, crafted with materials from top suppliers who all have a long-standing history of business success. Our leggings are made to last. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the yoga leggings, jump over to the official MAÄT 1.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals