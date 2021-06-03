Yaw2 motion simulation chair passes $2 million (final days)

The development team responsible for successfully launching the Yaw VR simulation chair three years ago have again returned to Kickstarter to launch their second-generation and aptly named the Yaw2, a new motion simulator and smart chair. The project still has just 4 days remaining and has already raised over $2 million thanks to over 1,000 backers.

Yaw2 is designed for gaming and to address the problem of motion sickness, it provides a fully immersive experience for your favorite games. “Yaw2 is the highest motion range, most compact and affordable virtual reality motion simulator from Yaw VR. This next generation device is capable of a 40° motion range for roll, and 70° for pitch movements, and adding the Yaw Platform enables a 360° rotation, all with exceptional speed. Yaw2 is the most innovative and cool-looking motion simulator which brings you into a completely new world”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1090 or £786 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Yaw2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Yaw2 motion simulator project checkout the promotional video below.

Yaw2 is an ideal workstation for (home) office use with the following convenient and useful features:

– Large, ergonomic desk: you can easily fit everything needed for a productive working day, such as a keyboard, mouse and laptop

– Replaceable seat: you can freely choose your favorite seat and add it to the platform

– Built-in timer: helps to better organize your work schedule including break time, or to set up drinking and eating breaks

– Vibration function: supports you in your presentations or meetings when timing is key

– Posture correcting assistance: automatically adjusts the chair’s position with marginal movements, hence keeping your back and neck in constant motion to preserve the health of muscles and joints

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the motion simulator, jump over to the official Yaw2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

