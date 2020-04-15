YARC Raspberry Pi case hits Kickstarter

Most single board computer cases will support maybe one or possibly to different systems but the YARC case offers more versatility than most and has this week launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. Earlybird pledges are available from 9 euros and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

YARC (Yes, Another Raspberry Case) is an hexagonal case with a top honeycomb texture that can contain most of the single board computer cards on the market including Raspberry Pi: B +, 2B, 3B, 3B +, 4B, A +, 3A +, Odroid: C1, C2, Up: Up-board, Asus: Tinker board, Tinker board S, Radxa: Rockpi4, Orangepi: Pi PC, Pi PC2, Pi PC Plus and many others.

Within the case there is enough space to insert an additional HAT such as a DAC, an Active fan, a POE HAT, or similar, as well as providing enough space for an SSD or HDD where you can save all your data (you can also insert 2 or 3 HDDs to create a home NAS). “The slot on the bottom allows excellent ventilation and can also be used to insert IR sensors or an RGB lighting system connected to the GPIO.”

For more details and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

